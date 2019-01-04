Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in OT loss

Green supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during the Warriors' 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Green ran into some foul trouble and came up empty on both of his tries from distance, but it was otherwise another successful statistical night. The mercurial big man saw the team's Big Three put up at least 20 attempts, so there wasn't exactly a lot left to go around for him on the offensive end. However, the 28-year-old did was highly efficient from in front of the arc, and he was typically productive elsewhere on the stat sheet. Factoring in Thursday's tally, Green is now posting his best rebounding numbers (8.0 per game) since the 2015-16 season, helping make for a drop in offensive usage that includes him taking his fewest shot attempts (7.1) since the 2013-14 campaign.