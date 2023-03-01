Green (knee) provided 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Green returned from a two-game absence due to a knee injury and submitted one of his best overall performances of the season. He scored in double figures for just the fourth time across eight February appearances, finished with team highs in rebounds and assists and notched multiple tallies in each defensive category for just the fourth time all season. It appears the former Defensive Player of the Year has put the knee issue in the rearview mirror and should garner his usual role during the stretch run of the regular season.