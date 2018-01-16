Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in victory
Green supplied 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers.
Green enjoyed an impressively productive night despite a relatively poor shooting effort, particularly from long distance. The 27-year-old came within an assist of his second triple-double of January, and his rebound haul was a season high. Green has also posted double-digit scoring in six of the first eight contests of 2018, and the fact he accomplished the feat on Monday with the starting five at full health was certainly an encouraging sight for his fantasy owners.
