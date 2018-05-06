Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in win over Pels
Green had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), nine rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in Sunday's Game 4 win over the Pelicans.
The Warriors were in control the entire way, and another strong effort from Green, who was a team-high plus-28, was a major reason why. For the series, Green is averaging 13.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 2.0 steals, and he's hit multiple three-pointers in three of the four games.
