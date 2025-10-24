Green supplied 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 34 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime win over Denver.

Green was up to his usual tricks in the Warriors' second game of the season, dropping multi-category production through 34 minutes on the floor. Al Horford's addition was expected to provide some relief for Green, and the rotation seems to bear that out so far. The duo spent about a minute on the floor together during Thursday's game, but Horford has been his direct replacement otherwise.