Green had nine points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's win over Houston.

Green played through a back injury and once again served as the Warriors' primary playmaker on a night when they registered 32 assists on 39 field goals. The veteran hasn't posted a triple-double since April 14, but he's come close a number of times over the last few weeks, with scoring often being the deficient category.