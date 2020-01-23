Warriors' Draymond Green: Nonexistent in loss

Green had just five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during the Warriors' 129-96 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Green had been battling an illness throughout the week but that is likely not an excuse for Wednesday's performance given that he was reportedly available to play Monday if needed. The combined six rebounds and assists were his lowest total in over a month. The Warriors may only further embrace the youth movement despite the estimated March return of Stephen Curry (hand). Owners can do better than Green through buy-low candidates and deadline roster shakeups.