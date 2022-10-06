Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said Thursday that he doesn't expect Green to be suspended for any games, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 32-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday and apologized to the team Thursday prior to leaving the facility. Green won't practice Friday since the entire team will be off, but he's expected to rejoin the team Saturday. It doesn't appear as though this week's incident will impact his availability to begin the regular season. Myers said that Green's punishment will be handled internally, but it seems unlikely that any discipline will include a suspension.