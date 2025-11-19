Shams Charania of ESPN reported on NBA Today that Green (illness), who's officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, is not expected to play.

Charania also said that Butler, who is also questionable, isn't expected to play. If that's the case, Green and Butler will join Stephen Curry (ankle), Al Horford (rest) and Jonathan Kuminga (knees) on the sidelines. With so many veterans out for the second half of a back-to-back set, Will Richard, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody should get all the usage they can handle.