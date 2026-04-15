Green (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers.

Green took a seat for Sunday's regular-season finale -- a loss to the Clippers -- but will return to action for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran big man averaged 6.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest over his final six regular-season games.