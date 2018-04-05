Warriors' Draymond Green: Not listed on Thursday's injury report

Green (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Green rolled his ankle during Tuesday's win over the Thunder, but indicated after the game that he was fine, so this latest news doesn't come as a huge surprise. He should slot in as the Warriors' starting power forward as usual and at this point, doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. In four games since returning from an elbow injury, Green has averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.0 steals across 33.0 minutes.