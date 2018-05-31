Warriors' Draymond Green: Not on injury report

Green (ankle) is not included on the Warriors' injury report in advance of Thursday's Game 1.

Green emerged from Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals with a sprained ankle, but the issue never appeared to be overly serious. He was limited earlier in the week, but the fact that he's been removed from the injury report completely indicates that the Warriors don't expect the ankle to be a hindrance as the Finals get underway. Green played 44 minutes in Golden State's Game 7 victory Monday night, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal. The big man is struggling mightily from three in the playoffs (27.7% 3PT), but he's averaging a double-double (11.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG) to go with 8.1 assists per game.