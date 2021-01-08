Green (undisclosed) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Green looks like he'll remain in the team's lineup for Friday's game after only partially practicing Thursday. The veteran forward is averaging just 2.5 points on 18.2 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game through four contests so far this year.
