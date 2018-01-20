Warriors' Draymond Green: Not on injury report
Green (shoulder) is not on the Warriors' injury report heading into Saturday's game against the Rockets.
The Warriors held Green out of Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to a shoulder injury, but it looks as though his absence was only precautionary. Expect Green to be back in the starting five at his usual power forward spot.
