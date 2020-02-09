Warriors' Draymond Green: Not on report
Green (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Heat.
Green was a late scratch from Saturday's loss to the Lakers, but the back issue is nothing of concern. Expect Green to return to the lineup Monday night and play his usual role of 25 to 30 minutes. Over his last 12 games, Green is averaging 7.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.0 minutes.
