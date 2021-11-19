Green won't play Friday against the Pistons due to a right thigh contusion.
Green is one of many Golden State regulars who will not be in action Friday. Juan Toscano-Anderson and rookie Jonathan Kuminga will both likely see increased roles against Detroit.
