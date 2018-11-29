Warriors' Draymond Green: Not playing Thursday

The Warriors are listing Green (toe) as out for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Green hasn't returned to practice since being shut down with the right toe sprain two weeks ago, so he'll need to put in some on-court workout before making an appearance during the Warriors' five-game road trip. It's not expected that the forward will be ready to go for Saturday's game in Detroit either, making the Dec. 3 contest in Atlanta the earliest date in which Green could realistically return. Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko should continue to benefit from additional minutes while Green is sidelined.