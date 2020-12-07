Green (undisclosed) didn't participate at Tuesday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr announced Green and James Wiseman both didn't practice Monday, but was unable to offer any specifics. The Warriors had two players test positive for COVID-19 at intake test last week, so the implication is that Green and Wiseman are going through the league protocols. Both players should be ready to practice once cleared.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Remains out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: May return Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Designated as questionable Thursday•