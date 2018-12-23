Warriors' Draymond Green: Notches double-double in win
Green scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and registered 10 rebounds along with five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes Saturday against Dallas.
Green has hauled down 10 or more boards in three of his previous five contests, and he finally scored in double-digits for the first time since the end of October. He's managed to contribute in ways other than scoring, although he's averaging 6.5 points per contest over 18 games, his lowest total since the 2013-2014 campaign. Green's value may be limited until he can correct his scoring woes, which could be hard to do while playing among three other All-Stars and with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) set to join the rotation within the next few weeks.
