Green is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain.

Green may have picked up the injury during the Warriors' blowout win over the Hornets on Saturday, when he tallied 20 points, six assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes. The injury doesn't appear to be of serious concern given his probable tag, but if he's unable to play Monday, then Al Horford and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be in line for larger roles.