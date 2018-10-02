Warriors' Draymond Green: Nursing sore knee

Green was held out of Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green sat out of practice as a precaution after waking up with knee soreness. He participated in a scrimmage Monday, which likely caused the issue. Given the nature of the injury, he should be available for Friday's preseason action against Sacremento.

More News
Our Latest Stories