Warriors' Draymond Green: Off injury report for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (personal) is not listed on the Warriors' injury report for Sunday's game against Portland.
Green will return from a three-game absence due to personal reasons and a right mid-foot sprain. The veteran big man is averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per tilt over 20 regular-season appearances thus far.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for personal reasons•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Participates in shootaround•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially questionable•