Green (personal) is not listed on the Warriors' injury report for Sunday's game against Portland.

Green will return from a three-game absence due to personal reasons and a right mid-foot sprain. The veteran big man is averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per tilt over 20 regular-season appearances thus far.

