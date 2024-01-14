Green (conditioning/coach's decision) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Green was expected to return to action Monday following a 16-game absence due to a suspension and subsequent conditioning concerns, and he's officially been cleared from the Warriors' injury report. Barring a late change of plans, he should suit up against Memphis, though it's possible that he comes off the bench and/or faces a minute restriction during his first few games back.