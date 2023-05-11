Green ended with 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Green erupted for 20 points in the win, a sneaky bonus for anyone still dabbling in the fantasy realm. From a real-life perspective, the Warriors would have been thrilled with his points production, an element of his game they certainly don't rely upon. The Warriors will now head to Los Angeles for Game 6, a game which they must win to keep their title hopes alive.