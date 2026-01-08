Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Green was previously listed as probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 35-year-old forward is averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 26.9 minutes per game this season.
