Green (foot) is active for Friday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

It comes as little surprise to see Green available for Friday's contest after he was listed as probable ahead of the game. He'll likely rejoin the starting five against the Trail Blazers, which would sent Juan Toscano-Anderson to the bench. However, coach Steve Kerr said that he doesn't expect Green to play much more than 20 minutes in his season debut, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.