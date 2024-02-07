Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
As expected, Green has been cleared to play despite being listed as questionable with a right knee contusion. He's started five straight games, averaging 8.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 blocks in 33.6 minutes during that stretch.
