Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially cleared

Green (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice and has been cleared to play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green missed Monday's game against the Kings due to an ankle issue, but after faring well in practice Tuesday, the Warriors have given him the green light for Wednesday's matchup. He's averaging 9.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his last seven matchups.

