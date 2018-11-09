Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially out Saturday
Green (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Green will not play in Saturday's game and Monday's matchup with the Clippers remains the target date for him while he nurses a sprained right toe. Jordan Bell got the start in Green's absence Friday against the Bucks, but he, Kevon Looney, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko all split fairly even minutes at the power forward spot.
