Green (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season opener at Brooklyn.
The 30-year-old was initially considered doubtful for Tuesday's opener, so it's not much of a surprise he won't be available. Eric Paschall is a likely bet to see increased minutes with Green sidelined until at least Friday's matchup with the Bucks.
