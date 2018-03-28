Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially out Tuesday

Green (illness) has officially been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

No surprise here, as Green was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day. Jordan Bell and Kevin Looney both figure to continue seeing extended minutes while he is sidelined. Consider him day-to-day heading into Thursday's matchup with the Bucks.

