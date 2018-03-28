Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially out Tuesday
Green (illness) has officially been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
No surprise here, as Green was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day. Jordan Bell and Kevin Looney both figure to continue seeing extended minutes while he is sidelined. Consider him day-to-day heading into Thursday's matchup with the Bucks.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out with illness Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will return Sunday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...