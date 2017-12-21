Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially out Wednesday

Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green was given a doubtful designation earlier Wednesday, so this was the expected course of action all along. That said, according to GM Bob Myers he expects Green to return either Friday against the Lakers or Saturday vs. the Nuggets, so Green appears to be nearing the end of the recovery process. Look for more Jordan Bell, Omri Casspi and David West in the frontcourt for Wednesday's contest