Green (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Heat.

As expected, Green will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest due to illness. With Jimmy Butler (back), Al Horford (toe) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) all sidelined, look for Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis to see plenty of minutes. Green's next chance to play will come Friday against Portland.

