Green (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Green missed Wednesday's win over Memphis -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to lower-back injury management. However, head coach Steve Kerr expects him to play Saturday, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic. Over seven February appearances, the veteran big man has averaged 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists across 26.7 minutes per contest.