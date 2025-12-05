Green (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Green suffered a right foot injury during Thursday's contest, and despite being spotted in a walking boot postgame, the veteran big man is expected to play through the issue. He'll officially carry a questionable tag into Saturday's contest. If Green can't play or is limited, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinetn Post would see more minutes. Al Horford (back) has already been ruled out for Saturday.