Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially questionable for Friday
Green (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers but coach Steve Kerr expects him to play, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green managed to do some 3-on-3 work during Thursday's practice, and Kerr now feels good about his starting power forward's chances of playing against the Lakers. The team will likely have more clarity on Green's status following shootaround Friday morning, but the Warriors look to be leaning more towards probable with their All-Star.
