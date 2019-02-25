Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially questionable Monday
Green (ankle) will be a game-time decision Monday against Charlotte.
Although Green doesn't anticipate missing any time due to a left ankle sprain, he remains a game-time call for Monday's contest, which is mildly concerning. Expect another update on his availability following Monday's morning shootaround.
