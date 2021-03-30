Green delivered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Green was coming off a scoreless performance the last time out and had posted single-digit scoring figures in each of his previous four contests, but he delivered an improved effort Monday night and ended just one assist shy of putting up a double-double. Green has dished out nine assists in back-to-back games and continues to provide value as a playmaker, though his scoring figures have been subpar of late -- he's averaging just 7.4 points per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break.