Green produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Green established himself on the glass early, grabbing nine rebounds in the first half, eight of which came on the defensive end as the Warriors entered halftime with a one-point lead. He collected another four boards after the break for a team-high 13 rebounds on the night while also leading the team in assists with nine, finishing one dime shy of a triple-double. Green has now scored at least 10 points in back-to-back games after failing to do so in the first six games to start the month.