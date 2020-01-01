Warriors' Draymond Green: One assist shy of triple-double
Green accumulated 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Spurs.
Green is still having somewhat of a down year, but he looked like his old self Tuesday, coming up just short of a triple-double. The performance also marked Green's third game this season with at least five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. In December, he averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals.
