Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Friday

Green (toe) will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green, who has missed ten consecutive games, was upgraded to questionable following Friday's shootaround. However, the Warriors have ultimately ruled him out ahead of Friday's tip-off. Still, it looks like the do-it-all power forward is nearing a return. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Timberwolves.