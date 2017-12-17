Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Monday vs. Lakers
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of Mercury News reports.
Green is set to miss a third straight contest, as he continues to deal with some lingering shoulder soreness. Coach Steve Kerr indicated that Green won't have any more tests or an MRI, so it appears it's nothing overly serious and the Warriors are just being as cautious as possible with their big man. An updated timetable wasn't provided, however, so look for Green to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next shot to play will be Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though in the meantime, Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi should see extended run.
