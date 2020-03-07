Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Saturday
Green (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Green's absence will be his seventh missed game out of his last eight. Given the Warriors record, they will presumably continue playing it extremely cautious with their star players in order to ensure their health going forward. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Clippers.
