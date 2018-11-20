Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Wednesday
Green (toe) did not practice Tuesday and will not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This will mark Green's third straight absence and his fifth in the last seven games. The fact that he is still unable to practice is certainly not encouraging either, and he remains without a timetable for a return. Jonas Jerebko, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell will continue splitting up the additional frontcourt minutes in Green's absence going forward.
