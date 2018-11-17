Warriors' Draymond Green: Out at least next two games
Green (toe) has been ruled out for the Warriors' next two games with no clear timetable to return, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr decided to give Green "some time off," but does not know how long it will be. He cited a lingering toe injury as the reason. It is unclear if the decision has anything to do with the fallout from his one-game suspension last week. As of now his earliest possible return date is Wednesday against the Thunder. Jonas Jerebko has started the last few games in his absence, while Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell are options to also see increased roles on any given night.
