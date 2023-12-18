Green, who is suspended indefinitely by the NBA, has started counseling and is expected to miss at least three weeks of action, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The NBA announced Green's indefinite suspension Wednesday after his altercation with Jusuf Nurkic, citing his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts. With Green expected to miss roughly three weeks of action, the earliest potential return would be Jan. 10 against the Pelicans, resulting in double-digit games missed. In the meantime, the Warriors will continue to rely on players like Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Dario Saric and Kevon Looney to fill out minutes in the frontcourt.