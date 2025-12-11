Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (personal) is out for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Green had an excused absence from practice Thursday, and he'll need to miss at least one game for personal reasons. It's unclear if he's fully recovered from the foot injury that's cost him consecutive outings. With Al Horford (back) also ruled out, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) will be needed to absorb the lion's share of the center minutes.
