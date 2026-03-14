Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Green will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to manage a lingering lower-back issue. The veteran forward was a late scratch for Friday's loss to Minnesota, and with the Warriors entering a back-to-back set beginning Sunday in New York, the team has elected to hold him out for at least the first leg. His absence, combined with Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) and Al Horford (calf) also being ruled out, leaves Golden State's frontcourt severely depleted, and relying heavily on Quinten Post (ankle) and Gui Santos.
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