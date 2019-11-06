Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for three-game road trip
Green (finger) will be sidelined for the Warriors' three-game road trip, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green has already missed two games, and he won't make his return until Monday's game against the Jazz at the earliest. Eric Paschall should continue seeing heavy minutes in the meantime.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out 'next few games'•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Injures finger in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To have minutes closely monitored•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Logs triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to contest•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...