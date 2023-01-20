Green is out Friday against the Cavaliers due to right great toe soreness.
After a hard-fought overtime loss in Boston on Thursday, Green will get a day off Friday, as will Stephen Curry (hip), Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (foot). More minutes should be available in the frontcourt for Jonathan Kuminga (foot), who is probable, and Anthony Lamb.
